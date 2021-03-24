 

DGAP-News ADVA unveils path to higher profitability at 2021 capital markets day

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 09:00  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
ADVA unveils path to higher profitability at 2021 capital markets day

24.03.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA unveils path to higher profitability at 2021 capital markets day

ADVA is transforming its operating model and expects solid growth over the coming years with higher pro forma operating income targeting 10% of revenues

 

- New applications and growth verticals to contribute 40% of revenues by 2023

- Software and services to contribute 30% of revenues by 2023

- Verticalization with optical sub-module revenues to contribute 10% of revenues by 2023.


Munich, Germany. March 24, 2021. ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, held its virtual capital markets day on March 23, 2021. During the event, the company outlined its path for accelerating growth with higher profitability levels aiming at 10% of revenues by 2023. Cash flow generation will become another key area of value creation. "Our focus on innovation leadership required high R&D investment - often at the expense of higher profitability," explained Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA. "But now we started to see returns from several new technologies we've brought to market," he added. Brian Protiva cited three main drivers that will fundamentally change the business and increase enterprise value:

- New applications and growth in new verticals

- Software and service revenue expansion

- Verticalization opportunities

A fundamental change of business model
Also at the event, ADVA CTO Christoph Glingener discussed new opportunities resulting from megatrends, such as digitization, deglobalization and decarbonization, which require innovative and differentiated technologies. ADVA's recent investments in new technologies tackle these trends and provide access to new markets in which ADVA can operate in a highly differentiated way. This enables above-average growth rates and higher profitability. New applications and markets with a high degree of differentiation are one important pillar of the strategy. "Revenue growth of our network synchronization technology area has outperformed other technologies and will continue to increase disproportionately. With our technology investments of recent years, we can address new higher-value applications with carriers and ICPs and open up new markets outside these customer groups. Revenue contribution from non-telco customer segments will grow from approximately 30% last year to over 40% in the next three years," explained Brian Protiva. The company aims to leverage innovation leadership in synchronization, security and network operating systems. "Partner expansion with global IT solution providers as well as expanding and upskilling the company's sales force in growth areas will open the door for a revenue contribution of 40% by 2023," added Scott St. John, CMSO, ADVA.

Seite 1 von 5
ADVA Optical Networking Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Adva Optical. Fakten, Daten, Hintergründe für unsere Pusher und Basher
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ADVA unveils path to higher profitability at 2021 capital markets day DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day ADVA unveils path to higher profitability at 2021 capital markets day 24.03.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ADVA unveils …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ADVA präsentiert am Kapitalmarkttag 2021 den Weg zu höherer Profitabilität (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ADVA präsentiert am Kapitalmarkttag 2021 den Weg zu höherer Profitabilität
09:00 Uhr
ADVA präsentiert am Kapitalmarkttag 2021 den Weg zu höherer Profitabilität
08:00 Uhr
Vodafone Rumänien setzt ADVA Software zur Erprobung disaggregierter Anschlusstechnik im Mobilfunknetz ein
23.03.21
Proximus setzt ADVA-Lösung zur Synchronisation des 5G Netzes ein
11.03.21
Adva Optical (ADV): Hightech made in Martinsried im Aufwärtstrend
11.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)
11.03.21
ADVA bringt die branchenweit kompakteste Synchronisationslösung zur Digitalisierung von Umspannwerken auf den Markt
10.03.21
ADVA gewinnt zwei MEF 3.0 Auszeichnungen
10.03.21
ADVA wins two MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Awards

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:27 Uhr
19.425
Adva Optical. Fakten, Daten, Hintergründe für unsere Pusher und Basher