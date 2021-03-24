 

Wearable Injectors Market Size Worth $18.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 09:35  |  38   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028. Wearable injectors are drug administration devices designed to deliver drugs in large volumes subcutaneously. It is gaining popularity owing to its advantages such as reduced pain, ease of administration, and elimination of costly health facility visits.

Grand View Research

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By type, the on-body segment led the market in 2020 owing to its advantage to be worn on the skin
  • The spring-based technology segment held the largest share of 36.3% in 2020 due to a rise in demand for adhesive patches for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes
  • The home care end-use segment led the market in 2020. This can be attributed to a rise in preference for self-administration, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • North America dominated the market with a share of 41.5% in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (On-body, Off-body), By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven), By Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-injectors-market

Over the last decade, patient interest in the self-administration of injectable drug therapies has grown. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic pain, and auto-immune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is increasing the use of wearable injectors. Their demand is increasing for the long-term management of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), high cholesterol, and cancer. This is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for advanced device manufacturers to make wearable devices used to administer larger dose volumes at the comfort of home.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wearable Injectors Market Size Worth $18.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Fidia Farmaceutici Continues On Its Growth Path: Fidia Signed A Binding Agreement With Sanofi For The Acquisition Of A Portfolio Of ...
Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting ...
Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
SK-II Sets Up Global Film Studio Division "SK-II STUDIO" to Bring to Life its Purpose ...
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area