SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028 . Wearable injectors are drug administration devices designed to deliver drugs in large volumes subcutaneously. It is gaining popularity owing to its advantages such as reduced pain, ease of administration, and elimination of costly health facility visits.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the on-body segment led the market in 2020 owing to its advantage to be worn on the skin

The spring-based technology segment held the largest share of 36.3% in 2020 due to a rise in demand for adhesive patches for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes

The home care end-use segment led the market in 2020. This can be attributed to a rise in preference for self-administration, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

North America dominated the market with a share of 41.5% in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (On-body, Off-body), By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven), By Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-injectors-market

Over the last decade, patient interest in the self-administration of injectable drug therapies has grown. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic pain, and auto-immune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is increasing the use of wearable injectors. Their demand is increasing for the long-term management of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), high cholesterol, and cancer. This is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for advanced device manufacturers to make wearable devices used to administer larger dose volumes at the comfort of home.