RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international property developer

Hong Kong, 24 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with a leading international property developer in Hong Kong.

The client is an outstanding property developer, owner and operator of mixed-use, principally commercial properties across Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Singapore and the US. Adhering to the core values of integrity, originality, long-term focus and quality, they aim to create sustained value by developing and managing large-scale mixed-use projects that serve as focal points of the surrounding urban areas.

As a pioneer, the client embraces new technology to empower efficiency and is accelerating their digital transformation journey by creating a CDE (common data environment) platform that integrates BIM and data, processes, workflows of all stakeholders in one place to improve productivity, and form a foundation to develop AI, IoT and smart analytics capabilities in the future.

After a very robust evaluation process with participation from many of the market leading peers, the client has chosen RIB MTWO to build up their CDE platform, because MTWO is a complete platform for full-cycle management cross Greenfield and Brownfield. It is able to connect all people, all process and all data in one single platform, by digital-twin working methods, ensuring a streamlined workflows, better collaboration and higher productivity.

Mads Bording, CRO of RIB Group: "We are very proud to work with a client who has a strong digital vision, and happy that our MTWO cloud platform is aligned with their digital strategy and goals. This deal is based on the joint success of RIB and Schneider Electric and shows the perfect interaction of both companies. I am sure that MTWO can support not only the needs of our client today, but helps our client evolve with their business growth by developing AI, IoT and smart analytics capabilities. RIB is looking forward to supporting the client to achieve successful digital transformation and sustainable business success."