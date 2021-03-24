 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international property developer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.03.2021, 09:33  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international property developer

24.03.2021 / 09:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24-March-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international property developer

Hong Kong, 24 March 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with a leading international property developer in Hong Kong.

The client is an outstanding property developer, owner and operator of mixed-use, principally commercial properties across Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Singapore and the US. Adhering to the core values of integrity, originality, long-term focus and quality, they aim to create sustained value by developing and managing large-scale mixed-use projects that serve as focal points of the surrounding urban areas.

As a pioneer, the client embraces new technology to empower efficiency and is accelerating their digital transformation journey by creating a CDE (common data environment) platform that integrates BIM and data, processes, workflows of all stakeholders in one place to improve productivity, and form a foundation to develop AI, IoT and smart analytics capabilities in the future.

After a very robust evaluation process with participation from many of the market leading peers, the client has chosen RIB MTWO to build up their CDE platform, because MTWO is a complete platform for full-cycle management cross Greenfield and Brownfield. It is able to connect all people, all process and all data in one single platform, by digital-twin working methods, ensuring a streamlined workflows, better collaboration and higher productivity.

Mads Bording, CRO of RIB Group: "We are very proud to work with a client who has a strong digital vision, and happy that our MTWO cloud platform is aligned with their digital strategy and goals. This deal is based on the joint success of RIB and Schneider Electric and shows the perfect interaction of both companies. I am sure that MTWO can support not only the needs of our client today, but helps our client evolve with their business growth by developing AI, IoT and smart analytics capabilities. RIB is looking forward to supporting the client to achieve successful digital transformation and sustainable business success."

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international property developer DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international property developer 24.03.2021 / 09:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according ...
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON bei Zielerreichung voll auf Kurs - Abbau der Verschuldung kommt schneller voran
DGAP-News: CureVacs COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat CVnCoV zeigt in präklinischer Challenge-Studie Schutzwirkung ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 45 € je Aktie fest
EQS-Adhoc: Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group as of July 1, 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG zeigt 2020 kräftiges Wachstum und prognostiziert noch stärkeres Wachstum für 2021e
PNE AG: Polnischer Windpark „Jasna' mit 132 MW errichtet
DGAP-DD: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, Demonstrates Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 15 / 2021) mit einem führenden internationalen Bauträger (deutsch)
09:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 15 / 2021) mit einem führenden internationalen Bauträger
22.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 14 / 2021) (deutsch)
22.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 14 / 2021)
22.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2021)
19.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 13 / 2021) (deutsch)
19.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2021)
19.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 13 / 2021)
15.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 12 / 2021) mit der Zeppelin Rental GmbH (deutsch)
15.03.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2021) with Zeppelin Rental GmbH

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
1.905
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar