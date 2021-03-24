Genomics Market Size Worth $62.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 15.35%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 62.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028. A rise in the demand for the solutions to catalog vast genomic information into a usable form and to utilize it in clinical workflows is expected to drive the market. This has also led to an increase in the market competition, coupled with the development of breakthrough genomic technologies by Veritas Genetics, 23andMe, and other key players. In August 2020, Ancestry launched a new next-generation sequencing-based tool to screen genes linked to blood disorders, colon cancer, heart diseases, and breast cancer. This product, developed by Quest Diagnostics, has a better DNA analysis efficiency when compared to microarray-based testing.
Key suggestions from the report:
- In the products segment, the consumables and reagents segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high volume requirement for reagents and consumables for genomic analysis
- In the services segment, NGS-based services dominated the market in 2020. The use of NGS-based services for the analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 genome drives the segment. The COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium delivers rapid and large-scale whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2
- By application and technology, functional genomics led the market in 2020 due to the development of high-throughput technologies for the gene as well as protein studies. The generation of a large amount of sequencing data has led to significant developments in the segment
- Based on end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2020. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies like Menlo Park; Grail, Inc.; and Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc. have initiated large-scale genomic sequencing projects in collaboration with both community health systems and academic medical centers
- Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028 owing to an increase in adoption and awareness about a number of genomics technologies in emerging countries, such as China and India, for the detection, treatment, and prognosis of various genetic disorders, such as diabetes and cancer
Read 224 page research report with ToC on "Genomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application & Technology (Functional Genomics, Pathway Analysis), By Deliverable (Products, Services), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/genomics-market
