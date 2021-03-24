SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 62.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028. A rise in the demand for the solutions to catalog vast genomic information into a usable form and to utilize it in clinical workflows is expected to drive the market. This has also led to an increase in the market competition, coupled with the development of breakthrough genomic technologies by Veritas Genetics, 23andMe, and other key players. In August 2020, Ancestry launched a new next-generation sequencing-based tool to screen genes linked to blood disorders, colon cancer, heart diseases, and breast cancer. This product, developed by Quest Diagnostics, has a better DNA analysis efficiency when compared to microarray-based testing.