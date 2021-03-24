 

Genomics Market Size Worth $62.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 15.35%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 10:05  |  59   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 62.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028. A rise in the demand for the solutions to catalog vast genomic information into a usable form and to utilize it in clinical workflows is expected to drive the market. This has also led to an increase in the market competition, coupled with the development of breakthrough genomic technologies by Veritas Genetics, 23andMe, and other key players. In August 2020, Ancestry launched a new next-generation sequencing-based tool to screen genes linked to blood disorders, colon cancer, heart diseases, and breast cancer. This product, developed by Quest Diagnostics, has a better DNA analysis efficiency when compared to microarray-based testing.

GVR Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In the products segment, the consumables and reagents segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high volume requirement for reagents and consumables for genomic analysis
  • In the services segment, NGS-based services dominated the market in 2020. The use of NGS-based services for the analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 genome drives the segment. The COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium delivers rapid and large-scale whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2
  • By application and technology, functional genomics led the market in 2020 due to the development of high-throughput technologies for the gene as well as protein studies. The generation of a large amount of sequencing data has led to significant developments in the segment
  • Based on end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2020. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies like Menlo Park; Grail, Inc.; and Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc. have initiated large-scale genomic sequencing projects in collaboration with both community health systems and academic medical centers
  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028 owing to an increase in adoption and awareness about a number of genomics technologies in emerging countries, such as China and India, for the detection, treatment, and prognosis of various genetic disorders, such as diabetes and cancer

Read 224 page research report with ToC on "Genomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application & Technology (Functional Genomics, Pathway Analysis), By Deliverable (Products, Services), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/genomics-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genomics Market Size Worth $62.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 15.35%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global genomics market size is expected to reach USD 62.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028. A rise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting ...
Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
SK-II Sets Up Global Film Studio Division "SK-II STUDIO" to Bring to Life its Purpose ...
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Cleaner, Clearer Pool and Spa Water
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area