How can something so simple as a knot have such a major impact on protecting the environment? Pioneering knot technology in agriculture is the subject of this latest installment from CNH Industrial’s Top Stories. Learn more about the challenges faced by the New Holland Agriculture team and the ingenious solution they designed at: www.cnhindustrial.com/LoopMaster

London, March 24, 2021

Balers, one of the most important pieces of equipment on any farm, have been in existence in some form or other since the late 1800s. With the rapid mechanization of the agricultural industry through the early 1900s, horse driven balers were gradually replaced by steam traction engines and in turn were superseded by the internal combustion tractor. By the 1930s balers were attached to tractors allowing them to automatically pick up hay from the ground, and in 1940 New Holland pioneered the first self-typing pick-up baler, fully automating the process.

Fast forward 80 years, and the baler evolution has never stopped. New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI), has continually pushed technology and innovation even further. Recognizing that bale quality is key to delivering maximum productivity and minimum waste, the New Holland team focused its resources on how to further enhance these two aspects, while focusing on making baling even more sustainable. A key component in the baling process is the knotter. The knotter secures the twine around the bale – if the knot is weak or breaks then the bale is compromised and time, twine and crop are all wasted.

The Loop Master knotting system was launched on New Holland’s BigBaler High Density range. This innovative knotting system uses a new type of secure double knot, which is stronger and generates myriad benefits. The loop knotting process eliminates twine off-cuts from being discarded in the field – thereby protecting the environment as well as improving animal fodder quality – as well as producing more robust bales, saving money.

Read more about the story behind the BigBaler High Density’s innovative Loop Master knotting system and how it is contributing to a more sustainable future at: cnhindustrial.com/LoopMaster


CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

