Annual general meeting 2021 - Totalkredit A/S Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.03.2021, 10:30 | 24 | 0 | 0 24.03.2021, 10:30 | To Nasdaq Copenhagen 24 March 2021



Totalkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2021 At Totalkredit's annual general meeting held on Wednesday 24 March 2021 The Annual Report 2020 and the proposal for distribution of net profit were approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted

Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors. Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chairmen. Copenhagen, 24 March 2021 Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69. Attachment Annual general meeting 2021 - Totalkredit A_S - 24-03-2021





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer