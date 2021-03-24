 

Annual general meeting 2021 - Totalkredit A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 March 2021

Totalkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2021

At Totalkredit's annual general meeting held on Wednesday 24 March 2021

  • The Annual Report 2020 and the proposal for distribution of net profit were approved.
  • Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.
  • The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted
  • Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.
  • EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.

Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 24 March 2021

Totalkredit A/S
Board of Directors

Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.

