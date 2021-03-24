Pegasus Resources Acquires Millionara Gold Project in Northeast Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Agreement”), subject to TSX Venture Exchange(“TSXV”) approval, whereby it may acquire a 100% interest in the Millionara Property, Nevada (the “Property”), from National Treasure Corporation (“National Treasure”).



The Property is located 112 kilometres (“km”) north of Elko, Nevada, and is considered an intermediate stage exploration project within the regional Independence Gold Trend. The Property consists of 33 unpatented federal lode claims covering approximately 630 acres (255 hectares.)