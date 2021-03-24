 

Pegasus Resources Acquires Millionara Gold Project in Northeast Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Agreement”), subject to TSX Venture Exchange(“TSXV”) approval, whereby it may acquire a 100% interest in the Millionara Property, Nevada (the “Property”), from National Treasure Corporation (“National Treasure”).

The Property is located 112 kilometres (“km”) north of Elko, Nevada, and is considered an intermediate stage exploration project within the regional Independence Gold Trend. The Property consists of 33 unpatented federal lode claims covering approximately 630 acres (255 hectares.)

Project Highlights:

  • The Property is approximately 25 km northwest of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, which was recently purchased by First Majestic Silver Corp. in a $470 million plus share deal. Jerritt Canyon has produced over 9.5 million ounces of gold since 1981.
  • The majority of the historical exploration on the Property between 1986 and 1991 focussed on exploring the Range Front Structure. It includes the following drill results:
    • Hole M88C-3: 19.8 m of 3.63 g/t Au
    • Hole WILC-4: 21.3 m of 4.05 g/t Au
  • Between 2010 and 2011, Ashburton Ventures Inc. (“Ashburton”) focussed exploration on the high-grade Upper Vein Area.
  • On the surface, mineralization appears to be associated with highly silicified breccias and sinters along a prominent range front structure in Paleozoic carbonate rocks. Epithermal and Carlin-type deposit styles are being considered on the Project.
  • Shallowly drilled, with potential to find additional mineralization at depth.
  • Several of the drill tested gold mineralized zones are open for expansion and several soil and/or rock anomalies have not yet been drill-tested.
  • Located primarily on BLM-administered land.
  • Excellent road access and nearby power and other amenities.

Range Front Target Area:

The Range Front target area follows the north-south striking Range Front fault, which is the dominant high-angle fault on the Property. The structure has created the broadest area of mineralization on the Property, with several wide and unconstrained gold-bearing intervals. A review of historical exploration reveals that the structure has not been tested along strike with great detail. Highlights of the target area include:

