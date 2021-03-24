Auction of mortgage covered bonds series 10F





Realkredit Danmark will hold an auction on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 April 2021.

The auction will be held on Monday 29 March 2021 with 31 March 2021 as value date.

Since the final amount is expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amount will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amount will be announced via Reuters chat system on Monday 29 March at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in the sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån (other maturities) DKK 900 – 1,200 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 200 – 500 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans DKK 300 – 500 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 100 – 200 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold on tap Monday 29 March 2021.

A total of DKK 5.0 – 6.0 bn. including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

