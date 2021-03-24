 

Friendable Retains Sheppard Mullin as Lead Counsel for all Fan Pass Music, Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Initiatives

Initiatives will be led by Mr. Sidney S. Fohrman (“Sid”), a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s acclaimed Entertainment Group and leader of the firm’s Music Industry Team and Esports & Games Industry Team

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Sheppard Mullin as the Company’s music, entertainment and advertising counsel as the Company’s Fan Pass platform forges ahead with new industry relationships and initiatives.

The Entertainment and Digital Media practice at Sheppard Mullin is a full-service multidisciplinary group representing the major motion picture studios, television networks and other domestic and international entertainment, media and communications companies in all areas, including:

·      Music.

·      Motion picture and television development.

·      Finance, production and distribution.

·      Advertising/sweepstakes.

·      Branded entertainment.

·      Intellectual property.

·      Licensing and merchandising.

·      Mergers, corporate finance, acquisitions and other strategic corporate transactions.

·      Convergence, online/technology, publishing & esports.

Mr. Sidney S. Fohrman (“Sid”) is a partner in the firm’s acclaimed Entertainment, Technology and Advertising Practice Group and leads both the firm’s Music Industry Team and Esports & Games Industry Team.

Sid represents a diverse client base comprised of public and private companies, on- and off-screen talent, artists, influencers and entrepreneurs across the full spectrum of the entertainment industry, including music, esports, fitness, sports, technology, events, film and television industries. He often acts as outside general counsel to music and entertainment companies and regularly handles multifaceted corporate and entertainment transactions. Sid advises on new media business models and joint ventures and handles content and licensing deals related to technology and new media exploitation; endorsement and sponsorship deals; publishing, licensing and other copyright and trademark transactions; and production, labor, trade and venue matters in connection with live events.

