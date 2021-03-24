AFARAK GROUP PLC NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
09:45 London, 11:45 Helsinki, 24 March 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “Company”) has on 24 March 2021 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.
According to the notification, Afarak holds 6,073,991 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.41 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 23 March 2021 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.
|% shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|2.41
|0
|2.41
|
252 041 814
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009800098
|6 073 991
|0
|2.41
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|6 073 991
|2.41
Helsinki, March 24, 2021
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
Afarak Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare