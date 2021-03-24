Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “Company”) has on 24 March 2021 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

According to the notification, Afarak holds 6,073,991 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.41 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 23 March 2021 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.

% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.41 0 2.41



















252 041 814 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares



Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009800098 6 073 991 0 2.41 0 SUBTOTAL A 6 073 991 2.41

Helsinki, March 24, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC





Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com





Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

