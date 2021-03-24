 

AFARAK GROUP PLC NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

24.03.2021   

09:45 London, 11:45 Helsinki, 24 March 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP PLC: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “Company”) has on 24 March 2021 made a flagging notification to FIN-FSA pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act. According to the flagging notification Afarak’s portion of the Company’s shares has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

According to the notification, Afarak holds 6,073,991 treasury shares in Afarak, which corresponds to approximately 2.41 % of the total shares in Afarak as a result of the transaction that was executed on 23 March 2021 whereby Afarak transferred its treasury shares.

  % shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.41 0 2.41  

 

 

 

 

 252 041 814
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        

Information on amounts regarding shareholding and voting rights following when the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

  		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009800098 6 073 991 0 2.41 0
SUBTOTAL A 6 073 991 2.41

Helsinki, March 24, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Afarak Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
23.03.21
CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES
12.03.21
AFARAK GROUP PLC HAS RESOLVED ON A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE
26.02.21
AFARAK GROUP PLC: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 2020
25.02.21
AFARAK GROUP PLC HAS FILED AN APPLICATION FOR A PERMISSION TO APPEAL AND AN APPEAL TO THE SUPREME ADMINISTRATIVE COURT ON THE HELSINKI ADMINISTRATIVE COURT DECISION