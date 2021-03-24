Westwater Resources Pilot Program Achieves Production Milestone

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy materials development company, today announced a production milestone at its pilot plant operations at Dorfner Anzaplan’s facilities near Amberg, Germany, as well as at facilities in Frankfurt, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; and Buffalo, New York. The combined effort at these facilities has produced more than 11 metric tonnes of Westwater’s three battery-grade graphite products: ULTRA-PMG, ULTRA-CSPG and ULTRA-DEXDG, which were previously produced at a bench scale.

9.7 metric tonnes of ULTRA-PMG in six sizes (6, 8, 10, 15, 30 and 44 microns). Production is now complete, and samples will be packaged and shipped to a laboratory for testing.

1.5 metric tonnes of the precursor (Spherical Purified Graphite) for ULTRA-CSPG in three sizes (10, 18 and 24 microns). Production of this product will continue until the first week of April, when samples will be packaged and shipped to a laboratory for testing and coating to make ULTRA-CSPG TM .

. 0.2 metric tonnes of ULTRA-DEXDG; samples will be packaged and shipped to a laboratory for testing once production is finished in mid-April.

Westwater undertook its pilot program operations to inform and enhance design work for its commercial production facility and to produce products for testing by potential customers. The information from those operations is being incorporated into a Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”). As previously announced, Westwater has awarded the preparation of the DFS to a team of experienced and qualified engineering and consulting companies led by Samuel Engineering.

“I am very pleased with the hard work our team has put in on this effort,” said Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater Resources. “Samples of all three of our products have been requested by multiple battery producers, and we expect to ship product to them within 30-90 days.

“The core of our pilot program is the measurement of all inputs – such as energy and reagents – and outputs to ensure these high-performance battery-grade graphite products are manufactured in a manner that does not harm our employees, our communities or the environment,” Jones continued. “We will use these measurements in our DFS which we expect to complete by mid-2021. The feasibility study will include plans for the final design of the commercial production facility and will be the basis for the construction of the facility from mid-2021 through 2022. We expect to commission the commercial plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.”