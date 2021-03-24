 

G2 Goldfields Provides Supplemental Disclosure for Proposed Spin-Out of Sandy Lake Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 11:00  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) wishes to supplement the disclosure in the management information circular (the “Arrangement Circular”) for the special meeting of G2 shareholders to be held on March 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). This news release should be read in conjunction with the Arrangement Circular as a whole. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Arrangement Circular.

As disclosed in the Arrangement Circular, pursuant to the Arrangement, S2 will issue one S2 Right for every S2 Common Share held by S2 Shareholders as of the Effective Time. Each S2 Right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one Rights Share at the Subscription Price of $0.10 per Rights Share. Assuming issuance of the maximum number of Rights Shares under the Rights Offering, an S2 shareholder that does not exercise its S2 Rights will have its percentage ownership of S2 Common Shares diluted by 50% upon completion of the Rights Offering. Pursuant to the terms of the Standby Commitment Agreement, the Standby Purchasers (being Patrick Sheridan, the Chairman of G2, and Dan Noone, the Chief Executive Officer of G2) agreed to exercise their Basic Subscription Privilege in respect of all S2 Rights issued to them and to acquire any additional Rights Shares available as a result of any unexercised S2 Rights.

In connection with approving the Arrangement, the board of directors of G2 and the sole director of S2 determined that the Subscription Price was, in their view, less than the fair value of the Rights Shares. The Subscription Price of the Rights Offering was determined by the board of directors of G2 and confirmed by the sole director of S2 after consideration of a number of factors, including: the book value of the mining interests for the Sandy Lake Property and the intention that the Subscription Price be lower than the fair value of the Rights Shares. The Subscription Price has been set at a price lower than the estimated fair value of the Rights Shares in order to encourage holders to participate in the Rights Offering and exercise their S2 Rights to acquire Rights Shares; and the S2 Common Shares and S2 Rights are being issued to all of the G2 shareholders on a pro rata basis, so that all of the G2 shareholders may participate equally in the transaction.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G2 Goldfields Provides Supplemental Disclosure for Proposed Spin-Out of Sandy Lake Project TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) wishes to supplement the disclosure in the management information circular (the “Arrangement Circular”) for the special meeting of G2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports 2021 Winter Drill Program Shut Down Due to ...
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Hexagon Purus AS: Annual Report 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin