G2 Goldfields Provides Supplemental Disclosure for Proposed Spin-Out of Sandy Lake Project

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) wishes to supplement the disclosure in the management information circular (the “Arrangement Circular”) for the special meeting of G2 shareholders to be held on March 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). This news release should be read in conjunction with the Arrangement Circular as a whole. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Arrangement Circular.



As disclosed in the Arrangement Circular, pursuant to the Arrangement, S2 will issue one S2 Right for every S2 Common Share held by S2 Shareholders as of the Effective Time. Each S2 Right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one Rights Share at the Subscription Price of $0.10 per Rights Share. Assuming issuance of the maximum number of Rights Shares under the Rights Offering, an S2 shareholder that does not exercise its S2 Rights will have its percentage ownership of S2 Common Shares diluted by 50% upon completion of the Rights Offering. Pursuant to the terms of the Standby Commitment Agreement, the Standby Purchasers (being Patrick Sheridan, the Chairman of G2, and Dan Noone, the Chief Executive Officer of G2) agreed to exercise their Basic Subscription Privilege in respect of all S2 Rights issued to them and to acquire any additional Rights Shares available as a result of any unexercised S2 Rights.

In connection with approving the Arrangement, the board of directors of G2 and the sole director of S2 determined that the Subscription Price was, in their view, less than the fair value of the Rights Shares. The Subscription Price of the Rights Offering was determined by the board of directors of G2 and confirmed by the sole director of S2 after consideration of a number of factors, including: the book value of the mining interests for the Sandy Lake Property and the intention that the Subscription Price be lower than the fair value of the Rights Shares. The Subscription Price has been set at a price lower than the estimated fair value of the Rights Shares in order to encourage holders to participate in the Rights Offering and exercise their S2 Rights to acquire Rights Shares; and the S2 Common Shares and S2 Rights are being issued to all of the G2 shareholders on a pro rata basis, so that all of the G2 shareholders may participate equally in the transaction.