 

Repurchase of own shares by Yara International ASA and completion of share buy-back program

From 22 March 2021 until 23 March 2021 Yara International ASA ("Yara") has purchased a total of 120,101 own shares at the Oslo Stock exchange as follows:

Date Number of shares Weighted average price
22 March 2021 60,051 NOK 440.6597
23 March 2021 60,050 NOK 438.6293

The shares were purchased as part of the buyback program authorized by the Yara Annual General meeting held 7 May 2020. The shares acquired pursuant to this authorization shall be subsequently cancelled. Please refer to Yara's stock exchange releases dated 25 August 2020 and 7 May 2020 for further information about the buy-back program.

Yara has now completed the buy-back of 8,551,880 of its shares outstanding under an external bank mandate. Yara now holds a total of 8,551,880 shares.

Yara has an agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership is unchanged when shares are cancelled. Including the proportional redemption of shares owned by the Norwegian state, the total buyback and redemption will amount to approximately 5.0% of shares outstanding.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Yara International ASA is required to disclose this information in accordance with MAR. A full breakdown of the above transactions conducted in accordance with article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the buyback program, please refer to Yara’s web pages:
Buy-back program and ADRs | Yara International


Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

 Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

 www.yara.com 

