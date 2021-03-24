 

Designer Antibodies Market Opportunity USD 20 Billion By 2028 To Drive Targeted Cancer Therapy Market

- Bispecific and Trispecific Antibodies Will Emerge As Next Growth Frontier For Targeted Cancer Approach Says Kuick Research

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer antibodies which consists of tons of novel and innovative antibody designs is catalyzing the global cancer targeted therapeutics market towards observing an exciting, as well as imperative opportunities which was hard to imagine in the past few years. Over the past few years, the oncology researchers have delivered more healthcare applications which was however not expected from targeted therapies. With the primary aim of providing permanent respite from cancer cells, designer antibodies have shifted the entire targeted cancer therapy treatment regimen to experience a blissful market growth. In the new world established by the introduction of designer antibodies in the targeted cancer therapy, complexities and challenges have become a thing of the past.

"Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price  & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity:  > US$ 18 Billion
  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate:  121% CAGR (2016 -2020)
  • Global Bispecific Antibody Sales In 2020:  >55%
  • Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials:  More Than 400 Antibodies
  • Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)
  • Approved Bispecific Antibodies Dosage, Patent, Price, Yearly Sales, Quarterly Sales, Global and Regional Sales Insight

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-usa-europe-japan-bispecific-antibody-antibodies-therapeutics-market-sales-size-therapy-trends-clinical-development-trials-emicizumab-hemlibra-blincyto--blinatumomab-forecat

"Global Trispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2024" Report Highlights:

  • Commutative Market Opportunity During Initial 5 years of Commercialization: > US$  2 Billion
  • Trispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials:  > 8 Antibodies
  • Highest Phase of Development:  Phase I/II
  • Cancer Dominating Trispecific Antibodies Trials: > 5 Antibodies
  • Numab Therapeutics Dominating the Trispecific Development Pipeline
  • Prevention & Second Line Therapy Key Focus of Development of Trispecific Antibodies

