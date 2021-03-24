 

DGAP-News Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj has published the Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Statement for 2020

Ferratum Oyj has published the Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Statement for 2020

Helsinki, 24 March 2021 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 as well as the Auditor's report have been published. Ferratum has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and the Non-Financial Information Report. The reports are available on our investor website at www.ferratumgroup.com.

About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 530,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 December 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

 

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact

 

File: Ferratum Group, Annual Report

Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
