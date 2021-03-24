 

Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021   

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 3rd Annual CNS Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

