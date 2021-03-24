 

Lifesaving NEC drone technology quickly locates missing natural disaster victims by mobile phone

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 11:39  |  51   |   |   

HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Laboratories Europe has prototyped new, AI-enabled drone technology that quickly locates natural disaster victims using their mobile phones or smart devices in areas with damaged or no cellular infrastructure.

Finding disaster victims is slow and resource intensive. To locate victims, emergency response teams rely on line-of-sight or being in close proximity and mortality rates are often high. NEC's new prototype technology, SARDO (Search-And-Rescue DrOne), greatly expands search and rescue capabilities by using an autonomous drone as a mobile cellular base station to identify signals from smart devices of victims as it flies nearby. 

NEC Search-And-Rescue DrOne (SARDO) prototype (PRNewsfoto/NEC Laboratories Europe GmbH)

Existing device tracking technology, such as GPS or standard cellular trilateration, is not suited for natural disaster situations. GPS tracking requires that a disaster victim be in possession of a GPS-enabled smart device and that GPS tracking be active at the time of the disaster. In the event of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or snow avalanche, cellular network infrastructure may not be working, or the disaster may have occurred in an area with inadequate coverage like a remote, mountainous region. This limits or prevents network operators from locating victims using their mobile phone signals.

SARDO fills this gap by incorporating the functionality of a cellular base station into an autonomous drone. Using pseudo-trilateration SARDO, as a mobile base station, acts as a single anchor that retrieves multiple distance measurements from a disaster victim's smart device, taken by the drone over its flight time. The SARDO drone uses machine learning to calculate the position of a victim's device even when that person is moving. The drone continually adjusts itself based on their predicted motion until it has identified the exact position of a victim. Says Antonio Albanese, Research Associate at NEC Laboratories Europe: "SARDO brings together the increasingly higher penetration rate of smart devices in our society and the ability of drones to reach harsh locations. We can now combine these technologies to build a standalone localization system that effectively supports first responders in disaster recovery operations. Requiring no pre-deployment effort, it can be up-and-running within minutes and keep the related deployment complexity to a minimum."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lifesaving NEC drone technology quickly locates missing natural disaster victims by mobile phone HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEC Laboratories Europe has prototyped new, AI-enabled drone technology that quickly locates natural disaster victims using their mobile phones or smart devices in areas with damaged or no cellular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Landscape Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10% for the ...
St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and ...
Clinicians concerned over potential 'ticking timebomb' of cancer patients and 'significant' waiting ...
Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20
Lucara Announces Senior Secured Project Finance Facility Mandate for the Underground Expansion of ...
SK-II Sets Up Global Film Studio Division "SK-II STUDIO" to Bring to Life its Purpose ...
Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of ...
Cleaner, Clearer Pool and Spa Water
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area