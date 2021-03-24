DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK closes fiscal year 2020 with significant sales losses due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic 24.03.2021 / 11:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 24, 2021 - Munich-based fashion group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) suffered a drastic decline in sales in the fiscal year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in spring 2020, the "lockdown light" in November 2020 and the renewed lockdown in mid-December 2020, which significantly affected the 4th quarter and the Christmas business, the most important quarter for the retail trade.

Sales development

LUDWIG BECK closed the fiscal year 2020 with gross sales in the amount of € 60.4m (previous year: € 95.3m).

In the "textile" segment, the Group generated gross sales of € 39.2m (previous year: € 68.0m). The "non-textile" segment, which also includes the Beauty & Fashion online shop www.ludwigbeck.de, generated sales of € 21.1m (previous year: € 27.3m).

In 2020, the entire German textile retail sector as well as LUDWIG BECK were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its drastic effects on the economy and consumer behaviour. A total of approximately 10 weeks of lockdown caused an enormous loss of sales, which could not be recovered. In addition, the busiest time of the year in terms of sales, the Christmas season, was strongly impacted by the tightening measures and a complete lockdown. The only encouraging development was in online sales, which, however, by far could not compensate for the drop in sales in stationary retail.

Earnings situation

In line with the development of sales, net gross profit amounted to € 20.5m (previous year: € 38.6m).

The financial result amounted to € -2.4m (previous year: € -2.3m). Earnings before taxes (EBT) thus amounted to € -4.3m (previous year: € 4.6m).