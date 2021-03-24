 

Project Drawdown and Partners Launch the World’s First Major Educational Experience Focused on Solving Climate Change

Climate Solutions 101 is a shift to action for a brighter climate future. The multimedia education experience on climate change is now live, thanks to collaboration between Project Drawdown and founding sponsors—global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT); financial software innovation company Intuit (NYSE: INTU); and entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris Kohlhardt.

The immersive six-part video experience details how solutions on hand today can make meaningful and equitable global change, and get us to the point of ‘drawdown,’ the point in the future when levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop climbing and start to steadily decline.

“Global challenges require hearts, minds, and hands to dig-in on meaningful change,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bagley, Director of Drawdown Learn at Project Drawdown. “Climate Solutions 101 was designed to fill a need for highly-produced, science-based, educational content that moves people from knowledge to action. Taken together, the Drawdown climate solutions offer the world a powerful vision for a climate-safe future. Thanks to the generous support of our mission-aligned partners, Project Drawdown is committed to sharing—at no cost—the science and inspiration behind the safest, fastest, and most equitable climate solutions available today.”

Climate Solutions 101 presents the latest need-to-know science, along with fascinating insights from global leaders in climate policy, research, investment, and beyond. The video series is open-access and free to anyone who wants to learn how human action today can reverse the climate crisis for generations to come.

Climate Education Sponsorship

“Climate Solutions 101 is a unique approach that expands access to climate knowledge and shows in vivid and compelling detail the steps we can take today to mitigate climate impacts,” said Paul Camuti, chief technology and strategy officer for Trane Technologies. “We’re extremely pleased to partner with Project Drawdown and the other sponsors, as well as work with Project Drawdown Labs to challenge the status quo and identify and scale climate solutions. The partnership fully aligns with our view that collaboration and science-based approaches are vital to taking the right actions for a sustainable future.”

“We know today that simply trying to do less harm isn’t enough—we have to start moving toward solutions that reverse the impacts of climate change,” said Sean Kinghorn, Intuit’s global sustainability leader. “At Intuit, partners like Project Drawdown are helping us identify climate solutions and build the tools needed to create actionable behavior change. More than ever, it’s going to take all of us to look beyond our own impact to create the collective positive change required to save our planet.”

Climate Solutions 101 viewers can listen to leading climate scientists and thinkers detail a vision for the climate road ahead, including weather expert Marshall Shepherd, paleoclimatologist Lisa Graumlich, food and agriculture scientist Navin Ramankutty, transportation specialist Ryan Allard, climatology scientist Marcos Costa, global change pioneer Jessica Hellmann, climate and environmental politics expert Leah Stokes, angel investor and energy advocate Ramez Naam, renowned venture capitalist Ibrahim AlHusseini, and air quality scientist Tracey Holloway.

About Project Drawdown
 Project Drawdown is the world’s leading resource for climate solutions. Our mission is to help the world reach “Drawdown”— the point in the future when levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop climbing and start to steadily decline, thereby stopping catastrophic climate change—as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible. To learn more, visit drawdown.org.

About Trane Technologies
 Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

About Intuit
 Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About Chris Kohlhardt
 Chris Kohlhardt is an engineer, investor, and philanthropist who is focused on being a part of efforts to solve the climate crisis.

