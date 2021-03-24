 

Modiv Acquisition Corp. (“MAC SPAC”) Announces Filing of Registration Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 11:44  |  40   |   |   

Modiv Acquisition Corp. (“MAC SPAC”) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 Units. MAC SPAC has applied to have its Units approved for listing on the NYSE American under the symbol “MACS.U.” Each Unit will consist of one share of MAC SPAC’s common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half share of common stock.

MAC SPAC is a newly organized blank-check company formed by Modiv Venture Fund, LLC, a subsidiary of Modiv Inc., for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Modiv Inc. is a real estate, fintech and proptech investment manager with a direct-to-consumer platform, having created one of the largest non-listed real estate investment trusts (“REIT”) to be raised via crowdfunding technology. Modiv’s sponsorship of MAC SPAC reflects its continued commitment to innovation and its investor-first focus.

Until MAC SPAC completes its IPO, Modiv is limited by federal securities laws in the information it can discuss regarding its sponsorship of MAC SPAC.

Chardan Capital Markets LLC (“Chardan”) is serving as the underwriter for the offering. MAC SPAC intends to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 Units at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Chardan via mail at 17 State Street, Suite 2100, New York, New York 10004 or by email at prospectus@chardan.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MAC SPAC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MAC SPAC’s registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for MAC SPAC’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. MAC SPAC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Modiv Acquisition Corp. (“MAC SPAC”) Announces Filing of Registration Statement Modiv Acquisition Corp. (“MAC SPAC”) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 Units. MAC SPAC has applied to have its Units approved for listing on the NYSE American under the symbol “MACS.U.” Each Unit will consist of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer