 

BJ’s Wholesale Club Helps Make Easter Easy with Egg-cellent Savings in a One-Stop Shop

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is making Easter easy with egg-citing savings on fresh food, sweet treats, gifts and spring essentials in a convenient one-stop shop.

BJ's Wholesale Club is making Easter easy with egg-citing savings on fresh food like Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Cut Carrots, 2 lbs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our members love us for the value and convenience that we offer on everything they need for their families, from everyday groceries and household items to Easter gifts and candy,” said Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables and grocery, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Whether you’re playing the part of the Easter Bunny and filling baskets or you’re making your family’s Easter feast, BJ’s is here to help you save on spring essentials in an easy one-stop shop.”

Members can find unbeatable Easter savings in-club and at the Easter Shop on BJs.com. Plus, BJ’s makes it easy to shop with convenient options like contactless curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and ship to home from BJs.com. With the BJ’s App, members can easily clip coupons, manage their shopping list and discover deals on their favorite items.

BJ’s helps make Easter meal prep easy and affordable with everyday low prices on fresh food and groceries. In addition to their spiral ham and roasted lamb, members can pick up sides and sweets to complete their Easter family meal, including:

Members can save on sweet treats, gifts and more to create memorable Easter baskets for both kids and kids at heart. Plus, members can get free shipping on toys with an online toy order of $50 or more using promo code: EASTERTOY21* now through April 4, 2021:

Running low on candy or looking for a last-minute dessert? BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Day, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. for Senior Hour and at 9 a.m. for the general public. Closing hours vary by location.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

*Exclusions may apply.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

