Shaw Industries Automates Sales Compensation and Boosts Operational Efficiency with NICE Sales Performance Management

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that Shaw Industries Group, Inc., is experiencing positive results by leveraging NICE's cloud-based Sales Performance Management solution. The US flooring company has benefitted from improved payment accuracy, enhanced operational efficiency and increased customer satisfaction across its large retail network by implementing NICE SPM. For more information, watch this video testimonial.

Shaw Industries, a US-based flooring company and a leading floor covering provider, has a network of chain retail and individual store partners. The NICE solution was chosen for its ability to quickly adapt to dynamically changing needs and to effectively handle the flooring giant’s intricate retailer incentive system. The centralization and coherence NICE SPM brought to the management of Shaw Industries’ sales incentives increased operational efficiency across its network of retailers, eliminating most manual workflows and time-consuming emails. The flooring company is now able to rapidly process hundreds of thousands of transactions, while optimization has reduced the number of volume rebate plans for retailers from 1,000 to no more than 10.

In addition to faster processing, rebate payments by Shaw Industries are more accurate with NICE SPM. Complex crediting rules, such as waterfall transaction capping between multiple plans and the like, are easily applied across the company’s network. Shaw’s business users can now independently define, modify and launch rebate programs and enroll retailers into programs as needed. Real-time, line-level reports provide retailers with visibility into their rebates, cutting down on disputes and inquiries. The automation and increased transparency of NICE SPM has also simplified and contributed to Shaw Industries’ compliance with auditing standards.

Gayla Moore, Business Systems Manager, Shaw Industries, Inc. said, “In feedback surveys, our divisional and regional sales managers regularly give NICE SPM scores of 4 or 5 out of 5 when ranking their experience using the new system. Our rebate analysts particularly like using the system, as they feel more self-sufficient and have no need for IT or managerial assistance. Personally, I also enjoy using the system - it has made my job a lot easier.”

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said, “It is always rewarding to hear how NICE SPM has helped a large organization such as Shaw Industries to simplify and efficiently manage sales compensation and improve its business performance. The company is recognized for its high performance standards, and we're pleased to help Shaw continue to meet them thanks to SPM’s flexibility, ease of use and dynamic responsiveness. We believe this is yet another validation of how innovation helps organizations reinvent their customer service to ensure exceptional experiences.”