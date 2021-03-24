Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Positive Data from Phase 3 LIBERTY Randomized Withdrawal Study of Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Therapy in Women with Uterine Fibroids

78.4% of women who continued on relugolix combination therapy remained responders (menstrual blood loss < 80 mL) through Week 76 compared with 15.1% of women who discontinued treatment at Week 52 (p < 0.0001)

69.8% of women who continued relugolix combination therapy remained responders through Week 104

88.3% of women who discontinued treatment relapsed with heavy menstrual bleeding, on average 5.9 weeks after discontinuation

BASEL, Switzerland and NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study of relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with uterine fibroids. This study was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of continued treatment with relugolix combination therapy for up to two years.

“Since many women with uterine fibroids spend years struggling to manage their symptoms, there is a critical need for non-invasive long-term treatment options,” said Ayman Al-Hendy, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Chicago and LIBERTY Program Steering Committee Member. “Data from the LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study demonstrate the potential value of continued treatment for women with uterine fibroids, with those receiving relugolix combination therapy in the study experiencing meaningful symptom relief for up to two years.”

The LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (N = 229) was a Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled study that enrolled eligible women who completed the LIBERTY long-term extension study. Eligibility criteria included meeting the responder criteria at one year. Responder criteria were defined as a menstrual blood loss volume of less than 80 mL and a 50% or greater reduction from baseline in menstrual blood loss volume during the last 35 days of treatment measured using the alkaline hematin method. Women were randomized at Week 52 to once-daily relugolix combination therapy or placebo for a one-year double-blind treatment period. Women on placebo with relapse of heavy menstrual bleeding during the study were offered re-treatment with open-label relugolix combination therapy. This study, together with the LIBERTY 1, LIBERTY 2, and LIBERTY long-term extension studies, was designed to provide data on the safety and efficacy of treatment with relugolix combination therapy for up to two years.