Annual general meeting 2021 - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 March 2021

Nykredit Bank A/S – annual general meeting 2021

At Nykredit Bank's annual general meeting held on Wednesday 24 March 2021:

  • The Annual Report 2020, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.
  • Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.
  • The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.
  • Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann as well as two staff representatives: Allan Kristiansen and Susanne Møller Nielsen.
  • EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.

Copenhagen, 24 March 2021

Nykredit Bank A/S
Board of Directors

Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.

Attachment




