Annual general meeting 2021 - Nykredit Bank A/S
24.03.2021, 11:30 | To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 March 2021



Nykredit Bank A/S – annual general meeting 2021 At Nykredit Bank's annual general meeting held on Wednesday 24 March 2021: The Annual Report 2020, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann as well as two staff representatives: Allan Kristiansen and Susanne Møller Nielsen.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors. Copenhagen, 24 March 2021 Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 20 37 28 69.





