UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 15, 2021, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through April 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID: 2769667.

