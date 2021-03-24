 

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management plans to present and host investor meetings at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be made available on CSI's website.

20th Annual Needham Heathcare Conference
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
3:00 p.m. ET

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

22.03.21
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Peripheral Support Catheters From WavePoint Medical, LLC
17.03.21
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Announces First Uses of WIRION Embolic Protection System