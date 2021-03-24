 

FireEye and FireEye CEO Recognized as Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalists for Top Managed Detection and Response Team and Security Industry Changemaker

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced it and its CEO have been named a finalist for two Microsoft Security 20/20 awards – Mandiant has been acknowledged as a Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team and CEO Kevin Mandia has been listed in the category of Security Industry Changemaker.

The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that’s safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

