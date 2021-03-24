 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Saraswathy (Sara) Nochur to Board of Directors

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the appointment of Saraswathy (“Sara”) Nochur, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

“Sara brings tremendous experience and success in managing global regulatory and drug development and has been involved in the approval of several novel drugs for rare diseases,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “She was instrumental in developing global innovative regulatory strategies for the development and approval of a new class of medicines based on RNA interference. Along with her regulatory and scientific expertise, she brings a strong commitment to diversity and promoting workplace inclusion, which will serve Marinus well as we grow and develop the company towards a commercial organization.”

Dr. Nochur currently serves as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, MA. Prior to taking on this role in January 2021, she was Chief Regulatory Officer/Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Alnylam for 14 years. Dr. Nochur has participated as a member of the Management Board of Alnylam and led a world-class team of global regulatory affairs professionals, enabling the multi-national development and approval of three novel drugs for the treatment of rare diseases. At Alnylam, Dr. Nochur and her team successfully leveraged a wide range of key global regulatory pathways, including Orphan Drug Designation, Breakthrough Designation, PRIME Scheme, Pediatric Investigational Plan, Pediatric Voucher, Priority Review, Accelerated Assessment and Accelerated Review.

She has been active in Boston’s biotechnology industry since 1989, and over the years has been a mentor to young professionals as a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. Dr. Nochur currently serves on the Advisory Board of Women in the Enterprise of Science and Technology (WEST) and is a host and Chair of the Board of Hospitality Homes, a non-profit organization that provides free or low-cost housing for patients from around the world who seek specialty medical care in Boston.

“Sara is an excellent addition to the board, and we are confident that her extensive background will complement the skill sets of our current board members,” said Nicole Vitullo, Director, Chairman of the Board at Marinus. “Her perspective will be invaluable as Marinus approaches submission of a new drug application to the FDA for the use of ganaxolone in treating CDKL5 deficiency disorder, as well as evaluation of our clinical programs and regulatory strategies in the United States and abroad.”

