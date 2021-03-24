 

Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Automotive Summit

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announces participation in the upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Automotive Summit.

Velodyne’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anand Gopalan, and Chief Financial Officer, Drew Hamer, will present on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET. Management will host individual and small group investor meetings on March 30th and March 31st.

A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com. For more information, please visit: ir.velodynelidar.com and follow us on Twitter: @VelodyneLidar.

