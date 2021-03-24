 

Discover Opens Acceptance in Jordan Through Agreement with JONET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

Discover, a digital banking and payments services company, and Network International Jordan, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa region and the operator of Jordanian national switch, JONET have signed an agreement that will enable merchant acceptance across Jordan, for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders. Additionally, JONET cardholders will be able to use their card on the Discover Global Network when traveling outside of the country.

JONET supports 100% of ATMs in Jordan and 80% of merchants, meaning that they will open acceptance at almost 2,000 ATMs and more than 18,000 merchants in the next year for consumers using a card that runs on the Discover Global Network. JONET has a particularly strong footprint in the travel and entertainment sector creating a more seamless payments experience for cardholders whether they are looking to pay for their hotel stay or a souvenir from a local shop.

Discover has five network alliance partnerships in the Middle East region resulting in strong acceptance in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and now Jordan. With more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATMs in more than 200 countries and territories, JONET cardholders will have strong acceptance in nearby countries and around the world.

Speaking on the agreement, Amjad Al-Sadeq, Network International Jordan CEO, said, “Network International Jordan is proud of this landmark agreement with Discover and the impact that this creates for our customers who will be able to enjoy strong acceptance at POS, ATM and e-commerce. This will also lead to an enhanced customer experience, not only throughout the Kingdom and the surrounding region but on a global scale.”

“Each agreement that Discover signs in the Middle East greatly benefits not just our partners in that region, but cardholders around the world,” said Matt Sloan, vice president of international markets at Discover. “Jordan is a tourist destination for travelers around the world and Network International Jordan will help us increase acceptance for those travelers given the relationships they have with merchants across the country.”

About Network International Jordan:

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

Discover Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Discover Opens Acceptance in Jordan Through Agreement with JONET Discover, a digital banking and payments services company, and Network International Jordan, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa region and the operator of Jordanian national switch, JONET have signed an agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Discover Announces Alliance with Malaysia’s PayNet to Expand Worldwide Acceptance
04.03.21
Discover to Open New Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham Neighborhood and Bring Nearly 1,000 Full-time Jobs to the Area
23.02.21
Discover Financial Services Names David L. Rawlinson II to Its Board of Directors
23.02.21
Comfort, Health and Safety are Top Motivators for Home Improvement Projects During The Pandemic