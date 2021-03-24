Discover Opens Acceptance in Jordan Through Agreement with JONET

JONET supports 100% of ATMs in Jordan and 80% of merchants, meaning that they will open acceptance at almost 2,000 ATMs and more than 18,000 merchants in the next year for consumers using a card that runs on the Discover Global Network. JONET has a particularly strong footprint in the travel and entertainment sector creating a more seamless payments experience for cardholders whether they are looking to pay for their hotel stay or a souvenir from a local shop.

Discover, a digital banking and payments services company, and Network International Jordan, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa region and the operator of Jordanian national switch, JONET have signed an agreement that will enable merchant acceptance across Jordan, for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders. Additionally, JONET cardholders will be able to use their card on the Discover Global Network when traveling outside of the country.

Discover has five network alliance partnerships in the Middle East region resulting in strong acceptance in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and now Jordan. With more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATMs in more than 200 countries and territories, JONET cardholders will have strong acceptance in nearby countries and around the world.

Speaking on the agreement, Amjad Al-Sadeq, Network International Jordan CEO, said, “Network International Jordan is proud of this landmark agreement with Discover and the impact that this creates for our customers who will be able to enjoy strong acceptance at POS, ATM and e-commerce. This will also lead to an enhanced customer experience, not only throughout the Kingdom and the surrounding region but on a global scale.”

“Each agreement that Discover signs in the Middle East greatly benefits not just our partners in that region, but cardholders around the world,” said Matt Sloan, vice president of international markets at Discover. “Jordan is a tourist destination for travelers around the world and Network International Jordan will help us increase acceptance for those travelers given the relationships they have with merchants across the country.”

About Network International Jordan:

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

