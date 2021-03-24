PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Agreements to Expand Tire Installation Network to Over 12,000 Locations

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, today announced an end-to-end offering in its wheels & tires category. CARiD customers now have the option to book an appointment with a nearby tire installation location from its network, while buying the tires of their choice from CARiD.com.

To date there are 1,579 active locations for tire installation providing nationwide coverage to CARiD customers. CARiD plans to expand to more than 9,000 tire installation locations by the end of the year, with an additional 3,000 locations joining the network in 2022.