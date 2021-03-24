 

Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 12:00  |  51   |   |   

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), (the "Company" or "Second Sight"), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with accredited investors for a private placement that will result in gross proceeds to Second Sight of $27.9 million, before deducting placement offering expenses. Second Sight will issue 4,650,000 shares of common stock at a price of $6.00 per share. This private placement is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the private placement are expected to provide working capital for the Company.

The securities offered and sold by Second Sight in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Second Sight has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock to be issued in the private placement. Any resale of Second Sight's shares under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Also on March 24, 2021, Second Sight filed a Current Report on Form 8-K providing an update on its previously announced proposed transaction with Pixium Vision. The Form 8-K is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) develops and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals. The Company’s headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. More information is available at https://secondsight.com.

Non-Solicitation
 This press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transactions. This press release also does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Seite 1 von 3
Second Sight Medical Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES), (the "Company" or "Second Sight"), a leading developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Pfizer Initiates Phase 1 Study of Novel Oral Antiviral Therapeutic Agent Against SARS-CoV-2
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:15 Uhr
57
SECOND SIGHT Medical Products Inc - Wiederherstellung des Sehvermögens