 

ViacomCBS Prices Offerings of Class B Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced the pricing of concurrent offerings (the “Offerings”) of 20,000,000 shares of its Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class B common stock”), at a price to the public of $85.00 per share and 10,000,000 shares of its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”), at a price to the public and liquidation preference of $100.00 per share. ViacomCBS has granted the underwriters separate 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Class B common stock and up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which, in the case of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering, is solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offerings are expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The closing of each Offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other Offering.

The net proceeds from the Class B common stock offering and the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering will be approximately $1.67 billion and $983.09 million, respectively (or approximately $1.93 billion and $1.13 billion, respectively, if the underwriters exercise their options in full), in each case after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

ViacomCBS intends to use the combined net proceeds from the Offerings of $2.65 billion (or $3.06 billion if the underwriters for both Offerings exercise their options in full) for general corporate purposes, including investments in streaming.

Unless earlier converted, each share of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically and mandatorily convert on April 1, 2024 (subject to postponement for certain market disruptions or other events) into between 1.0013 and 1.1765 shares of ViacomCBS’ Class B common stock, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. The number of shares of Class B common stock issuable upon conversion will be determined based on the average volume-weighted average price per share of Class B common stock over the 20 consecutive trading day period commencing on, and including, the 21st scheduled trading day immediately preceding April 21, 2024. ViacomCBS intends to apply to list the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “VIACP.”

