 

Nubeva Closes Software Licensing Agreement with Megazone Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 12:05  |  62   |   |   

Nubeva’s SKI Network Decryption Technology to enable Megazone to Deliver Next-Generation Security Monitoring Service for Cloud and Datacenter Computing

San Jose, California, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 – Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, today announced a software license agreement with Megazone Cloud, a leading cloud-managed service provider (MSP) based in Asia. This agreement will enable Megazone to expand their Network Security product suite to answer the TLS visibility challenge in modern cloud and on-prem networks with simplified, high performance, lower cost decryption.

“We are thrilled to be working with a market leader and visionary like Megazone Cloud,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The application of our TLS visibility product, to their already leading cloud services suite, will bring back visibility and control to their security operations team. This partnership further validates our technology and opens up the Asia Pacific theater for us with a great partner in Megazone.”.”

The majority of network traffic today is encrypted with the TLS encryption protocol. Nubeva’s breakthrough technology discovers and extracts individual session secrets from TLS servers and TLS clients during their communications. Then, makes the session-specific keys available to authorized enterprise tools and systems for faster and easier decryption of network traffic. Nubeva enables vital full packet inspection of the data moving around networks.

“As microservice architectures and containers are becoming the de facto in the web services, Nubeva brings in the ‘’Key’ technology to the industry,” said Max Lee, CEO & Founder of Megazone. “Up until now, it was very costly and inefficient to monitor and control encrypted network traffic. With help from Nubeva's technology, we can bring back the visibility and control to our customers and prospects with a minimum integration effort and without changing the architecture of the existing environment.”

-end-

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

