Peeter Kinnunen is appointed acting CEO of Klövern

In line with what was communicated in a press release on 29 December 2020, Rutger Arnhult will leave his position as CEO on 25 March 2021. The Board of Directors has appointed Peeter Kinnunen acting CEO of Klövern. Peeter Kinnunen is Klövern’s Head of Transactions, belongs to the Executive Management and has been employed by the company since 2012.

The Board of Directors’ search process for a new CEO continues.