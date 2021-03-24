Athira Pharma to Present at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Stifel’s 3rd Annual CNS Conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 am ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.