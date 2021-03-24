 

Emerging Markets Report Small Wonders

Miniaturized Military Technology Could be a Game Changer

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s featured Company is a little different than some of our more recent profiles. Frankly, we’ve seen nothing like it before.

Allow us to introduce KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF), which describes itself as “a proud leader in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.”

What really stands out about the Company’s tech is that it is all about making the science of warfare smaller and thus more efficient. This video is a must see.

Everything is centered around KWESST’s proprietary "MISST" system, which is short for "Micro Integrated Systems and Software Technology.” This is what enables everything else.

Essentially, it’s an ultra miniaturization and integration of sensors, software, micro-optics, ballistic algorithms, machine learning and A.I. to enable intelligent networked systems for real-time situational awareness and targeting, direct to soldiers and their assets.

The result is greater safety and operational efficiency in the field. Using MISST, soldiers can create greater outcomes for drone surveillance, counter-drone missiles, electronic decoys, laser defense, indirect fire platforms and mortars, heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, and even snipers.

MISST creates an ecosystem of war efficiency that connects, enables, optimizes and allows for the highest of functionality at the most critical of moments.

As we said, it’s a technology offering like we’ve never seen before .

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com


