 

The J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s Announce Strategic Liquid Coffee Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   


Press Release

24 March 2021


The J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s Announce Strategic Liquid Coffee Partnership


Orrville, Ohio / Amsterdam, The Netherlands | J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s announced a strategic partnership today which will allow JDE Peet’s to support the Smucker Away From Home liquid coffee business with product development, production and foodservice equipment innovation.

“We are excited by the promise this partnership holds for our Away From Home liquid coffee business,” said John Brase, Chief Operating Officer, The J.M. Smucker Co. “The agreement will allow us to more aggressively pursue liquid coffee innovation opportunities that will enhance current customer solutions and drive category growth.”

“We are excited to partner with The J.M. Smucker Co. to offer liquid coffee products to their North American customers. Our proprietary liquid coffee system efficiently delivers large quantities of premium coffee in a hygienic manner, making it the perfect solution for hospitals, universities, hotels, conference centres and many other out-of-home customers.” Satya Menard, Global President, Out-of-home, JDE Peet’s.

In a related decision, The J.M. Smucker Co. plans to close and pursue a sale of its Suffolk, Virginia, production facility in the spring of calendar year 2022.

Additional terms of the partnership will not be disclosed. This partnership does not impact The J.M. Smucker Co.’s retail coffee business.

###

Media Enquiries

 Michael Orr (EN)/ Kim Vogten (NL)
JDE Peet’s
Media@JDEPeets.com

Ray Hancart
J.M. Smucker Company
Ray.Hancart@jmsmuckers.com

About The J.M. Smucker Co.
Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers, Jif and Milk-Bone and new favorites like Café Bustelo, Smucker's Uncrustables and Rachael Ray Nutrish. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit www.jmsmuckers.com. The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

About JDE Peet’s
JDE Peet’s is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea every second in 2020. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 developed and emerging markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively cover the entire category landscape led by household names such as L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

 

Attachment


JDE Peet's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s Announce Strategic Liquid Coffee Partnership Press Release 24 March 2021 The J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s Announce Strategic Liquid Coffee Partnership Orrville, Ohio / Amsterdam, The Netherlands | J.M. Smucker Co. and JDE Peet’s announced a strategic partnership today which will allow JDE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports 2021 Winter Drill Program Shut Down Due to ...
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Annual Report 2020
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
JDE Peet’s announces equity distribution by its majority shareholder
09.03.21
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
25
JDE Peet's - mit Kaffee zum Gewinn