 

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss 2021 Clinical Plans and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Webcast and conference call to take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its 2021 clinical plans and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

To access the webcast, please visit this link to the event. To participate by phone, please dial 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international) and refer to conference ID 13717687. Following the live event, the archived webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 program in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit crinetics.com.

Contacts:
Marc Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
IR@crinetics.com
(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2577

Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
asherwood@scientapr.com
(312) 238-8957


