The production version prototype will be shipped to Ireland for Beta Testing and demonstration to potential customers in May 2021.

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holdings, ZenaTech, Inc., has released video of its patent-pending Drone Technology on YouTube of its Production Prototype. To view the video click on this link: https://youtu.be/R0Zldr73LW0

ZenaDrone 1000 will be a workhorse for hemp farms. The drones will have multiple functions and features to scan fields and remove male hemp plants to double female hemp production. The feedback we received from our trip to Ireland has provided us an opportunity to extend our technology to include tracking livestock and testing soil samples.

ZenaTech patent-pending drone charging pad has several major competitive advantages over charging pads currently on the market. The first is that the ZenaPay charging pad is affordable.

One area ZenaDrone is considering for marketing 24/7 coverage is livestock and wildlife protection. ZenaDrone multispectral sensors have the capability to be modified to create a tracking system for each animal. Although further research and development are required, the company believes that facial recognition technology can be used on animals.

Current users of commercial drones need to go to multiple sources in order to create a solution similar to ZenaDrone. The users need to buy a drone from a drone manufacturer, license drone mapping software, license plant analytics software, and hire a drone pilot. Farmers and other commercial drone users need to hire software programmers in order to get all of these different hardware and software technology working together. ZenaDrone is a game changer, similar to how Apple made iPhone work seamlessly with iTunes. ZenaDrone is doing this for commercial drones. ZenaDrone is the drone manufacturer, charging pad manufacturer and the software developer. All of our products work together on day one. The farmers and other commercial drone users can focus on their operations and not managing technology.