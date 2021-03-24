 

Eloro Resources Announces the Exercise in Full of the Bought Deal Financing Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 12:00  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Eloro”) (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Financing”) (see Eloro press releases dated March 2, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 8, 2021), and further to the filing of the final short form prospectus on March 18, 2021 with the applicable securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, Haywood Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint-bookrunners, and Cormark Securities Inc. as co-lead underwriter (collectively, the “Underwriters”), have elected to exercise their over-allotment option (“Over-Allotment Option”) in full.

Under the terms of the Financing, the Over-Allotment Option granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 870,000 units (“Units”) at a price of C$3.75 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Financing. With the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, the total number of Units to be sold in the Financing will be 6,670,000 Units at the Issue Price for total gross proceeds to the Company of C$25,012,500.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price per Warrant Share of C$5.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time following the six-month anniversary of the closing date of the Financing and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s Common Shares is greater than C$7.00 for any 20 consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may accelerate the expiry date by issuing a press release to announce the reduced warrant term, whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 20th calendar day after the date of such press release.

Seite 1 von 3
Eloro Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eloro Resources Announces the Exercise in Full of the Bought Deal Financing Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eloro Resources Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports 2021 Winter Drill Program Shut Down Due to ...
Euro Manganese gibt Privatplatzierung bekannt, um die Entwicklung von hochreinen Manganprodukten zu ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Annual Report 2020
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
04.03.21
Eloro Resources meldet Aufstockung der zuvor angekündigten Bought-Deal-Finanzierung auf CAD 21,75 Millionen
03.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to C$21.75 Million
03.03.21
Eloro Resources gibt CAD 12,9 Mio. Bought Deal-Finanzierung bekannt
02.03.21
Eloro Resources Announces C$12,900,000 Bought Deal Financing
23.02.21
Eloro Resources sieht weiterhin lange Abschnitte mit polymetallischer Mineralisierung in der Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, Potosi Department, Südbolivien
23.02.21
Eloro Resources Continues to See Long Intercepts of Polymetallic Mineralization at the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
1.078
Eloro Resources Lt. - Insider kaufen ohne Ende...