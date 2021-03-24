Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) for the purchase of a 60 MW power plant (“Digifactory1”) located in the State of New York, bringing the Company’s total power capacity to approximately 102 MW. The Company’s ability to generate its own power will significantly reduce electricity costs, the Company’s largest operating expense for its cryptocurrency mining operations. It is estimated that with the acquisition of Digifactory1, the all-in cost of electricity will be reduced to under US$0.03 per kw/h.



To the extent possible, the Company intends to source and utilize renewable natural gas for the operations of Digifactory1 and also engage in the practice of acquiring renewable energy certificates, all in line with the Company’s objective to mitigate its carbon footprint. Digifactory1 will have the capacity to operate an additional 18,000 top tier Bitcoin miners, which if added to the existing fleet of 11,500 miners already in operation, would combine for a total Bitcoin mining capacity of approximately 400 Bitcoins per month as of today’s mining difficulty factor. Additionally, the expanded capacity would allow for a potential increase to the existing hashrate of 190 PH to up to 3 EH. This substantial increase in both Bitcoin mining output capacity and hashrate would be the direct result of potentially adding up to 18,000 latest generation Bitcoin miners, versus the current operating mix of 11,500 older and newer version Bitcoin miners.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay to the vendor cash consideration of US$3,500,000 and issue to the vendor 437,318 common shares of the Company with a deemed value of US$750,000 (US$1.72 per share).

Alec Amar, the Company’s President stated: “We are extremely excited to have achieved this milestone in the evolution of our Company. Vertical integration is a fundamental aspect of our business model, which will enable us to maximize Bitcoin mining efficiency and continuing to create sustainable value for our shareholders. The addition of Digifactory1 will further reduce the electricity costs of our already efficient operations, and will also provide additional capacity to operate a new fleet of top tier Bitcoin miners.”