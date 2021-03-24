 

Dicerna to Present New GalXC-Plus Nonclinical CNS Data at Oligonucleotide and Precision Therapeutics Virtual Congress

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Maire Osborn, Ph.D., Associate Director of Neuro Discovery at Dicerna, will present new nonclinical data discussing the Company’s GalXC-Plus RNAi technology as part of the sixth annual Oligonucleotide and Precision Therapeutics (OPT) Virtual Congress taking place March 30-31, 2021.

The keynote presentation titled, “GalXC-Plus: Cell-Type Targeted Therapeutic Oligonucleotide Delivery in the CNS,” will take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET. and will detail new nonclinical data on targeted, cell-specific delivery to the central nervous system (CNS), as well as CNS-wide delivery and durability of action, using Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus technology.

The presentation will be made available on the Events & Presentations page of Dicerna’s corporate website following the presentation.

About Dicerna's GalXC RNAi Technology Platform

Dicerna’s proprietary GalXC RNA interference (RNAi) platform aims to advance the development of next-generation RNAi-based therapies designed to silence genes implicated in disease. Investigational therapeutics developed using our flagship GalXC technology utilize a proprietary N-acetyl-D-galactosamine (GalNAc)-mediated structure of double-stranded RNA molecules that are designed to bind specifically to receptors on liver cells, leading to selective hepatocyte internalization and access to the RNAi machinery within the cells. Dicerna is continuously innovating and exploring new applications for RNAi technology beyond GalNAc-mediated delivery to the liver, including alternative RNA structures and fully synthetic ligands that target other tissues and enable new therapeutic applications, referred to as GalXC-Plus.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary GalXC and GalXC-Plus RNAi technologies, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna’s GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on disease-causing genes in the liver, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology with GalXC-Plus, which expands on the functionality and application of our flagship liver-based GalXC technology, and has the potential to treat diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegenerative diseases and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

