 

Aramark Welcomes Fans Back to Sporting Events

As pro sports teams begin to welcome fans back, having fans in the stands for this season’s MLB Opening Day will take on added meaning for America’s Pastime. Whether it’s a ballpark, stadium or arena, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the leading food and beverage partner of major league sports teams, is meeting and exceeding the safety and hygiene standards required in today’s environment, while also improving the overall gameday dining experience, with new and proven solutions.

As sports venues reopen to fans, Aramark is deploying contactless solutions, like Zippin’s checkout-free Drink MKT at AT&T Center, to create a safe and hygienic service experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thanks to its innovation pipeline, Aramark has been at the forefront of progressively introducing strategic data driven, state-of-the-art systems to elevate the food and beverage experience. As a result, the collaborative nature of Aramark’s Data Science and Design & Development teams made it easy to pivot and implement tested solutions to accommodate the new norm.

“Like all baseball fans, we’re excited for the first pitch of the 2021 season. While attending games in-person may look and feel a little different this year, the return of fans to sporting events represents a significant milestone and we look forward to serving them, once again,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment division. “The health and safety of our employees and everyone we serve is our highest priority and we are working closely with our partners to tailor operations and enhance service models to help safeguard the preparation, delivery and service of food.”

Innovative Solutions for Frictionless & Contactless Service*

To create a safe, efficient and frictionless service experience for fans, Aramark’s continuous pipeline of testing and development of fan-friendly technology and innovative self-service concepts is proving to be a benefit for operating in today’s world and has paved the way for deploying and expanding contactless solutions throughout venues in which it operates. Across its portfolio Aramark is implementing the following concepts.

