ibex Adds Social Reputation Management Solution to Wave X Platform

ibex (NASDAQ:IBEX), a leading global provider of CX technologies and outsourcing solutions, today announced the launch of its new social reputation management solution. The new technology is a component of ibex’s purpose-built Wave X platform. The solution allows brands to manage, analyze, and respond to unsolicited customer expressions aggregated from over 90 of the most popular sources on the internet, featuring a powerful text & sentiment analytics engine.

“With this new release, we’re only scratching the surface of the capabilities of our Wave X platform,” says Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “We’re a technology company and we’re a BPO, and this puts us in a unique position in the CX market landscape. With the launch of our social reputation management technology, we’re pushing the pace of innovation yet again, offering our clients an integrated and disruptive technology which they can easily plug directly into their CX operation. This becomes increasingly powerful when paired with content moderation specialists, turning social responsiveness into an organizational strength.”