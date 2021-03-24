Yum! Brands to Acquire Leading Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Platform Company

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced that it has acquired Tictuk Technologies, a leading Israeli omnichannel ordering and marketing platform company. The addition of Tictuk to Yum! Brands’ technology portfolio will give the Company the ability to offer more ways for consumers globally to access and order its KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill brands through some of the world’s most popular social media and conversational platforms. Today’s announcement marks Yum! Brands’ second technology investment this month to continue accelerating its digital innovation strategy.

Founded in 2016, Tictuk is a privately held company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, that specializes in conversational commerce, a technology solution that allows users to complete orders and interact with brands through a variety of social media and chat channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, QR codes, and email. Tictuk’s online ordering and marketing platform also leverages a hybrid of chat, web, advertisements, and intelligent marketing technology to engage with consumers. The technology seamlessly integrates with POS and existing payment systems and works for all types of customer engagement including delivery, curbside pick-up and in-restaurant dining.

“As we navigate a consumer landscape reshaped by the events of 2020, we continue to intensify our focus on leveraging our scale and reinforcing our growth model with investments in digital and technologies to enhance the customer and employee experience, strengthen restaurant unit economics and enable our brands and franchisees to compete and win in a rapidly changing world,” said David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, Yum! Brands.

In 2020, Yum! Brands’ digital sales hit a record of $17 billion, about a 45% increase over the prior year, a testament to the Company’s focus on pivoting its business model to win in an off-premise environment and meeting new consumer needs. Yum! Brands’ global technology strategy, in partnership with the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill divisions, is focused on providing a best-in-class digital journey across mobile, online, delivery and restaurant operations. The Company continues to accelerate its digital commerce strategy through data and advanced analytics and innovative emerging technologies to unlock new sources of global growth.