Downing ONE VCT plc - Issue of Equity (DRIS)

It has come to light that an error by the Company’s registrar occurred in the calculation of the Ordinary Shares issued on 26 February 2021 in respect of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, resulting in too few shares being issued. The registrar has now corrected the calculation, and, on 24 March 2021, 14,950 Ordinary Shares have been issued and allotted to resolve the error.

The new shares were issued at 57.45p per share (being the unaudited net asset value as at 31 January 2021 of 58.7p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 30 March 2021.