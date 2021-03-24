TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kolab Project announces its first concentrate offering – Kolab Project 232 Series Diamonds. Rare in the cannabis market, diamonds are for cannabis connoisseurs looking for a unique high-potency experience. Now available to order for provincial wholesalers, 232 Series Diamonds are single-strain concentrates extracted from fresh, flash-frozen cannabis flower. This first round is produced with Ice Cream Cake, a popular strain launched as part of the Kolab Project Growers Series in partnership with Safari Flower Co. In true Kolab Project fashion, 232 Series Diamonds are available in recyclable and resealable light-proof jars, and biodegradable packaging. Kolab Project is a cannabis brand owned and operated by Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV – XLY) (“Auxly”).



“Kolab Project is all about offering connoisseurs unique experiences of high-quality cannabis, so highly-potent concentrates are a category we’re excited to activate with 232 Series Diamonds,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Auxly. “We’re thrilled to launch with Ice Cream Cake as a limited offering, and will launch new strains in other concentrate formats in coming months.”

For the uninitiated, diamonds are a concentrate that occurs when cannabis is taken through a process of hydrocarbon extraction and the resulting crude extract is then allowed to slowly crystallize. The large crystals are then “mined” and known as diamonds. The Kolab Project 232 Series Diamonds are extracted from fresh whole flower from the Kolab Project x Safari Flower Co. Growers Series Ice Cream Cake strain. The Ice Cream Cake flower is flash frozen after harvesting, resulting in a finished product with a rich terpene coating, preserving the strain’s aroma, with hints of Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene and Linalool. The end result is a highly-potent, vibrant-yellow crystalline product, dense with THCA – in the case of the Kolab Project 232 Series Diamonds, each 1 g unit contains 900 mg of total THC. This uncut and potent THCA is then activated and transformed into THC when sufficiently heated.

About Kolab Project

Kolab Project is a cannabis brand, wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., that aims to connect with cannabis enthusiasts who have an appreciation for the positive impact that art, culture and design have on humanity. Kolab Project cannabis products, available at licensed cannabis retailers across Canada, include premium pre-rolls, vapes, soft chews and chocolate. Visit us at kolabproject.com.