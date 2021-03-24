 

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 March 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                                                           

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2021

Effective from 1 April 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 April 2021: 0.1150% pa
DK0009519191, (22H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 April 2021: -0.2950% pa
DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 April 2021: -0.2950% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment




