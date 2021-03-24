 

Trailbreaker Resources Announces the Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the granting of stock options to Mr. Frank Wheatley.

Mr. Wheatley was elected by the shareholders as Independent Director at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appointed by the Board as Chairman of the Audit Committee for Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.

The company has granted Mr. Wheatley 150,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a term of five years expiring March 24th, 2026, vesting immediately. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and as set forth by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policy and are subject to all regulatory approvals.

Mr. Wheatley is a senior executive and legal counsel with more than 35 years of international business, financial and legal experience with Canadian public mining companies operating globally in precious, base, and industrial metals.  He has extensive experience as a Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel for a number of TSX-listed companies, as well as domestic and international experience with exploration, development and operating gold, copper, lithium and potash companies.

Mr. Wheatley also brings extensive experience as an Independent Director, Committee Chair, and Committee Member for a number of Canadian public mining companies.  He is currently an Independent Director of Endeavour Mining Corporation - a top 10 global gold producer with 7 operating mines in West Africa.

New Trailbreaker Resources website and presentations

Trailbreaker Resources’ new company website can be found at www.TrailbreakerResources.com. An updated corporate presentation, presentations for each of Trailbreaker’s properties, as well as photos, maps and more, can be found there. See below for further contact details and social media links.

Message from the President

“I am delighted to have Frank Wheatley on the Trailbreaker team. Frank brings a wealth of mining industry and legal experience with him that I know will prove to be of great benefit to the Company moving forward.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerRes, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

